St. Eustatius introduces reusable shopping bags | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Policy Advisor Arlene Spanner, Island Secretary Malvern Dijkshoorn, Government Commissioner Alida Francis, Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet and Executive Secretary Perla Duinkerk with reusable shopping bags.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The public entity St. Eustatius introduced tailormade reusable shopping bags. Each household will receive one sample bag for personal use. Distribution of the bags started Monday, November 29.

The introduction of the reusable shopping bags is part of the process to stimulate, facilitate and support the plastic ban.

The waste ordinance for the banning of single-use plastic materials and shopping bags has been in effect since April 1, 2021. The main goal for implementing the ban is to reduce the amount of waste generated on the island and to create a cleaner environment for inhabitants and visitors.

Stakeholders were given a grace period of two months to use up their stock of single-use products and six months to finish their stock of single-use shopping bags. This period elapsed on October 1, 2021, and by that date all remaining banned items should have been destroyed.

The list of products that are banned are single-use shopping bags, plastic straws, stirrers, utensils, plates, cups and soup bowls, plastic cotton swabs and plastic balloon confetti. Styrofoam food containers and cups are also prohibited. The public entity urges all residents to take their responsibility and “Keep Statia Clean”.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-eustatius-introduces-reusable-shopping-bags