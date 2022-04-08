St. Eustatius Island Council requests inquiry into patient’s death, in motion | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the Statia Island Council paying their respects to the deceased patient.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The Island Council of St. Eustatius on Thursday unanimously passed a motion which, amongst other things, requests the Executive Council to demand an in-depth and independent investigation into the potential refusal of medical care to patients at Queen Beatrix Medical Center (QBMC) as well as into the specific case where a man passed away recently.

The motion was passed by five votes for and none against. The motion related to the recent passing of a patient, who died while being airlifted for advanced medical attention. The council said due to QBMC’s known limitations, there seems to be no accountability on the part of providers when these incidents happen. According to the council, the motion was tabled because they cannot allow citizens of Statia to suffer under this system any longer.

A minute of silence was held for the deceased patient.

In the motion, the council resolved to request that the Executive Council demand an in-depth and independent investigation into potential refusal of medical care to patients at QBMC and General Health Insurance Office ZVK based on administrative requirements, in general and in the specific case where the person passed away.

The council also wants an investigation to be conducted to determine whether any laws have been or are being broken in providing care to a patient(s) in acute need of (emergency) care, irrespective of administrative, financial or other considerations.

The council also wants an investigation into whether the medevac helicopter initially delayed service to the patient in question and, if so, on whose orders, or lack thereof, was this decision made. They are also requesting an investigation and overhaul of the functioning of the health insurance office ZVK, now part of Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands ZJCN, and an investigation into whether there is need to establish a full-fledged ZVK office in Statia.

The motion also calls for an investigation into the function of QBMC.

The council recounted different accounts of patients having gone through immense red tape or having to wait months or years to receive care and, in some cases, the care coming too late, resulting in death.

The council stated that they were not there to point fingers at anyone, but are seeking an investigation so that no other person suffers the loss of a loved one due to avoidable circumstances.

Present at the Island Council meeting were Government Commissioners Alida Francis and Claudia Toet, Island Council Members Rechelline Leerdam, Reuben Merkman, Koos Sneek, Adelka Spanner and Clyde van Putten, and Second Acting Secretary Melissa Robins-Spanner.

