St. Eustatius Lions Club gives food baskets to elderly | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–The St. Eustatius Lions Club has donated thirty food baskets containing non-perishable goodies to senior citizens.

The club distributes food baskets to the elderly every year for World Lions Day, which was celebrated on October 8. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic and how economically difficult the situation has become for seniors, the club decided to make more baskets available.

The Lions Club extended special thanks to The Old Gin House for its contribution along with members of the Club. Special thanks also went out to Wade Rivers, who took Lions to the various homes to deliver the baskets.

The seniors were said to have been very happy with the club’s gesture.

