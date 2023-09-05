St. Eustatius Lions Club holds team building/clean-up fun day | THE DAILY HERALD

The St. Eustatius Lions Club and Leos cleaning up the inside of Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lions Den.

ST. EUSTATIUS–St. Eustatius Lions Club held its first Team Building/Clean at Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lions Den on Saturday, September 3.

The team was getting to know their strengths and weaknesses, while working together. The day started off with a breakfast, followed by a workshop where many activities took place.

Attendees enjoying breakfast.

St. Eustatius Lions Club members clearing up another section of Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lions Den.

The day finished with getting the Youth Centre/Lion’s Den cleaned up and having minor repair works conducted to get the area in tiptop shape. Lions and prospective Leos participated.

Lions Club President Shanna Mercera-Gibbs said more team-building exercises will be held. “We are focusing on our members within our club. We see the importance of it in moving forward.”

Besides team-building exercises, there will be more socialising within the club. The club is currently having a membership drive and former members and interested persons are urged to rejoin or join the Club.

Mercera-Gibbs said more focus will be placed on members. “We do so much in the community for our island, but we tend sometimes to forget that our members are a part of the community as well, so for our board it is very important that we focus on our members this year.”

This is not to say that the club will not be doing anything for the community, but more focus will be given to members, even those persons who are still members of the club but are not able to come out sometimes due to being senior citizens. “We need to let them know that they are still welcome and even though they are not able to venture out they can still be and are still part of our club.

