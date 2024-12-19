St. Eustatius Red and White Parade celebrates 15 years of holiday cheer | THE DAILY HERALD

The Daughters of the King troupe taking part in the parade.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Many turned out to take part in or cheer on the fifteenth anniversary of the Red and White Parade on Monday afternoon, December 16, undeterred by the inclement weather. Many came out in their white and red festive outfits and participated in the parade either in groups or as individuals. One notable individual was Santa, who tossed candies to onlookers.

Youngsters in their colour-coordinated festive sports gear at the parade.

A mother and daughter pause for a photo at Ernest van Putten Youth Centre/Lions Den.

Marcella “Lady of Culture” Marsdin (seated) throwing candies to excited young persons at Ernest van Putten Youth Centre/Lions Den.

Music was played throughout the event, keeping spirits high and the atmosphere festive as paraders danced, cheered and waved to those lining the route.

The parade started in the Princess Garden area and ended at Ernest van Putten Youth Centre/Lions Den. After the parade, children were treated to candies by Santa and Marcella “Lady of Culture” Marsdin. At the Youth Centre several booths offered a variety of food and drinks for sale, with one booth presenting free food bags to the less fortunate. Music was provided by Che “DJ Sense” Farrell and the D’Vbyzz band.

Speaking with Marsdin on the origins of the Red and White Parade, she explained that her inspiration had come from a group of youngsters more than 15 years ago, to start the tradition. She was further motivated after a trip to sister island St. Maarten, when she saw a group of youngsters beating drums and dressed in jeans, Santa hats and white tops. Marsdin then decided to bring something similar to St. Eustatius.

Participation in the parade grows each year and this year was no different, in spite of the fact that another event was held at the same time. The parade was deemed a great success. Marsdin thanked participants for coming out and hoped to see everyone back next year. She wished everyone a happy holiday. “This time of the year is a wonderful time, especially for the children; so everyone, enjoy your time together,” she said.

Holiday activities continue tomorrow, Friday, with the third annual Agri-Christmas Festival set for the Slaughterhouse grounds in the Concordia area, 10:00am-3:00pm; entrance is free. The event will feature local foods, Christmas bingo, a competition for the best ham, and many more activities. The community is invited to come out and take part.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-eustatius-red-and-white-parade-celebrates-15-years-of-holiday-cheer