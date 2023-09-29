St. Eustatius to participate in 2023 Tourism Youth Congress | THE DAILY HERALD

Cher Woodley, who is St. Eustatius’ representative at the Caribbean Tourism Youth Congress in Turks and Caicos this October.

ST. EUSTATIUS–St. Eustatius will be participating in the Caribbean Tourism Youth Congress, which will be held in conjunction with the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) State of the Industry Conference (SOTIC) in Turks and Caicos, October 10-13.

Cher Woodley has been selected as St. Eustatius’ representative by A Plus Academic and Professional Training Centre. She will be accompanied by chaperone Adrenne Roulston of A Plus Academic and Professional Training Centre.

St. Eustatius’ participation in this youth event is possible through a collaboration of A Plus Academic and Professional Training Centre, St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation, and Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR.

The Caribbean Tourism Youth Congress is a part of CTO’s annual tourism conference.

Students 14-17 years old from CTO member countries are brought together during the congress to share visions for the future of Caribbean tourism. The students must first research various aspects of the tourism industry and are encouraged to discuss and exchange ideas.

In the adults’ section, Maya Pandt, a Product Development Manager at St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation, will be representing the foundation at CTO’s SOTIC.

