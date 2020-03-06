St. Joseph EarlyAct club launches its first project | THE DAILY HERALD

A group photo at St. Joseph Primary School EarlyAct club’s bake sale in February.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Joseph Primary School EarlyAct club held a bake sale recently to raise funds for the school. This was the club’s first community project since it was created in October 2019.

EarlyAct is a school-wide service club for primary school pupils. St. Joseph primary School EarlyAct club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise and is for children between five and 12 years old.

“The mission of EarlyAct is to promote goodwill, understanding and peace through the active participation of its student members so that, with committed citizenship and effective leadership, they may improve the quality of life of their school, local and global communities,” said Rotary Sunrise in a press release on Thursday.

The club is required to execute three projects per year. These are a school project, a community project, and a “global” project.

“We were happy when the Sunrise Rotary club approached us to create a club within our school. The mission statement of the Early Act club is so very much in accordance with ours that we saw a perfect fit. I am proud of my students,” said St. Joseph Primary School Principal Shaina Fernandes-Carneiro.

Bernadette Davis is the Rotary Liaison officer for the St. Joseph Primary School EarlyAct club. She is being supported by two other Rotarians, Glenda Shillingford and Kate Roper.

“I feel so grateful to be participating in the education of our future leaders,” said Davis.

The EarlyAct club thanks Carl and Son’s Bakery for its contribution.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise meets at Belair Beach Hotel every Tuesday from 7:00 to 8:00am.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-joseph-earlyact-club-launches-its-first-project