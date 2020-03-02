St. Joseph School celebrate 130 years | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Joseph School pupils form 130 in celebration of the school’s years in service.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Joseph Primary School is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year under the theme “We are called to Live an Abundant Life”.

In light of this milestone, the school has been celebrating since the start of this school-year with a series of events and activities, including a celebratory cocktail event, an around-town parade, and a family fun day.

St. Joseph School had its beginnings on June 2, 1890. The aspiration to establish a school for the generations of St. Maarten started when Father Nieuwenhuis requested that the Prioress of Voorschoten in Holland send some nuns to St. Maarten, but this was denied. With the same vision in mind, Father Onderwater repeated Father Nieuwenhuis’ request, which was then approved.­

Six Dominican sisters arrived in St. Maarten in May 1890 – Sister Regina, who was the first principal of St. Joseph School, along with Sisters Catherina, Helena, Gonzales, Raymunda, and Humberta.

The school opened its doors on June 2. The first day of school started with a Holy Mass. At the time, 132 pupils were attending the school. As the demand for Catholic Education grew, so did the school, and with that the birth of its sister schools.

Under the leadership of 18 different principals, with Shaina Carneiro Fernandes being the most recent, and the dedication of a plethora of teachers, St. Joseph School has grown to become what it is today.

Catering to many pupils, with its ultimate objective to offer quality Catholic education, St. Joseph School continues to be a pinnacle in the education of many in St. Maarten.

Now, 130 years later, St. Joseph School continues its aim to cater to the holistic development of the child spiritually, emotionally, physically and academically.

To keep abreast of all the upcoming events, follow St. Joseph School on its Facebook page "St. Joseph School".

