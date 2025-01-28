St. Joseph School introduces new podcast studio for pupils | THE DAILY HERALD

Representatives of the school and sponsors.





PHILIPSBURG–St. Joseph School announced on Tuesday the launch of a podcast studio as part of its commitment to fostering innovation and creativity.

This exciting addition to the school's Makerspace was sponsored by Philipsburg Broadcasting Management, Francis Carty and Gee-Money under the guidance of sound technician Mr. Nahum, whose support has made the project possible.

With a strong focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education, St. Joseph School established itself as a leader in integrating technology and creativity into the learning experience. Under the guidance and support of dedicated Curriculum Developer Gianne Wilson-de Weever, the school continues to empower both staff and pupils through various workshops and hands-on activities that encourage critical thinking and collaboration.

According to a press release, the new podcast studio will provide pupils with opportunities to enhance essential skills, including research, communication and storytelling. By utilising this studio, pupils will be able to explore topics of interest, share their perspectives, and collaborate on projects that bring learning to life in new and engaging ways. The IB students from St. Dominic High School will also play an important role in the project as mentors, along their teachers.

“We are so appreciative of Philipsburg Broadcasting’s generous sponsorship,” said Shaina Fernandes, School Manager of St. Joseph School. “This podcast studio is a valuable tool that will benefit our pupils by helping them develop real-world skills and discover their voices in a dynamic and creative environment. Our sincere ‘thank you’ to Mr. Francis Carty, Mr. Gee-Money, Mr. Nahum, Mrs. Gianne Wilson-de Weever and the SKOS maintenance team for the delivery. We hope this project will spark interest in the pupils to be interested in the field of journalism and mainly radio broadcasting.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-joseph-school-introduces-new-podcast-studio-for-pupils