St. Lucia’s Emerle Tisson crowned 2026 St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen | THE DAILY HERALD

The 2026 St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Emerle Tisson of St. Lucia (center) flanked by First runner up Kentonea Fortin of St. Eustatius (left) and second runner up Miss St Maarten Keisy Quant.

POND ISLAND–Emerle Tisson of St. Lucia has been crowned the 2026 St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen following a strong and consistent performance at Carnival Village on Wednesday night.

Competing against eight other contestants from across the region, Tisson impressed both the audience and judges throughout the pageant, securing the crown after delivering solid performances during the competition.

Kentonea Fortin of St. Eustatius was named first runner-up, while Miss St. Maarten Keisy Quant earned second runner-up honours. Also competing were contestants from Anguilla, Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

Tisson’s victory highlights her standout showing during a competitive night of judging, where she consistently distinguished herself among the field of contestants.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-lucia-s-emerle-tisson-crowned-2026-st-maarten-carnival-caribbean-queen