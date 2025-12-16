St Maarten Academy: CAPE prog. offers associate degree, global university access | THE DAILY HERALD

St Maarten Academy CAPE students.

CUL DE SAC–St. Maarten Academy says it is providing students a direct pathway to international university success with its Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) Associate Degree Programme, offering two years of specialised academic preparation at a local, accessible cost.

The school said ministering to both parents and students exploring post-high school options, the CAPE programme is more than a certificate – it grants an official Associate Degree in areas such as Natural Sciences, Business Studies, or Arts, and is recognised by universities worldwide.

“The CAPE qualification provides a seamless transition to top universities across the world, especially North America and Europe,” the school notes. “CAPE is widely accepted by universities in the United States and Canada; and in Europe, the CAPE Associate Degree carries the equivalence of the ‘Voortgezet Wetenschappelijk Onderwijs’ (VWO), which is the highest level of secondary education in the Dutch system.”

The programme combines regional relevance with global recognition. Compulsory subjects like Caribbean Studies, Mathematics, and Communication Studies ensure students develop essential regional knowledge, analytical skills, and a strong sense of identity.

CAPE students at St. Maarten Academy have consistently achieved outstanding results. In the May/June 2025 sitting, all 58 students across 21 subjects achieved a 100% pass rate. Over the years, students have also secured top 10 regional placements, particularly in Digital Media and Performing Arts.

The structure allows for specialised degrees that align with students’ future careers. Natural Sciences focuses on subjects like Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, ideal for students aiming for Engineering, Medicine, or Pure Science. Business Studies covers Accounts, Entrepreneurship, and Economics, preparing students for Finance, Law, Marketing, or Business degrees. General Studies offers flexibility in fields like Law, Literatures in English, Sociology, and Digital Media for students pursuing Humanities, Media, or legal fields.

Affordability is a key advantage. The programme is fully supported by the Government of St Maarten through the Division of Study Financing. Students who successfully complete the required units meet the criteria for Study Financing, and exceptional academic achievement may qualify them for additional government support.

“Choosing the CAPE Associate Degree Programme means accessing internationally recognised university preparation right here at home, making it a highly cost-effective choice for families on St. Maarten,” Academy says.

Interested students can learn more by visiting www.stmaartenacademy.com/cape, following @sma_capeprogramme on Instagram, or attending the Open House on campus on January 30, 2026.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-academy-cape-prog-offers-associate-degree-global-university-access