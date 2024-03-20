St. Maarten airport seeks new talent at National Job Fair in Amsterdam | THE DAILY HERALD

In recent months, PJIAE hired over 50 local talents, who were welcomed by Chief Executive Officer Brian Mingo (left).

SIMPSON BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company PJIAE is on the lookout for fresh talent as it prepares for the imminent reopening of operations. To bolster its workforce, PJIAE will be actively participating in the National Job Fair at the RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands on March 22 and 23.

Job seekers are encouraged to seize this opportunity to connect with PJIAE’s Human Resources staff directly. The event aims to facilitate face-to-face interactions between potential candidates and airport representatives, allowing applicants to showcase their skills and qualifications.

PJIAE currently has over 15 open positions spanning a diverse range of roles, including legal officer, electricians, mechanics, mechanical engineers, civil engineers, IT specialists, air traffic controller trainees, and various other vacancies and internships. This presents an exciting opportunity for individuals interested in aviation and seeking dynamic career opportunities within the St. Maarten Airport Community.

As the airport gears up for the reopening of the renovated terminal by the Summer of 2024, PJIAE boasts state-of-the-art equipment and technology. Management is enthusiastic about restoring the airport terminal to its former glory as the most beautiful airport in the eastern Caribbean, with a steadfast commitment to delivering excellence in safe aviation services.

In recent months, PJIAE has launched an employment drive, hiring over 50 local talents across various positions. The airport remains dedicated to investing in local talent, underlining its commitment to fostering economic growth within the community.

PJIAE extends a warm welcome to individuals with a passion for aviation and a desire to contribute to the airport’s success. Spread the word and visit PJIAE at the Nationale Carrière Beurs in the Amsterdam RAI, Booth number 217.

PJIAE eagerly anticipates meeting top talent and is poised to build a team that will propel the airport to new heights.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-airport-seeks-new-talent-at-national-job-fair-in-amsterdam