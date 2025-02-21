St. Maarten airport takes centre stage at Routes America 2025 | THE DAILY HERALD

The St. Maarten-Saint Martin-St. Barths delegation at Routes America 2025.

SIMPSON BAY–PJIAE, the operating company of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), recently participated in Routes Americas 2025, aiming to attract airlines to St. Maarten and reinforce the island's role as a key Caribbean hub. The delegation was headed by Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

The delegation further consisted of representatives from both French and Dutch tourism offices, as well as St. Barth's. This collaboration showcased a unified effort to promote the island and its neighbouring destinations.

May-Ling Chun, Director of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, highlighted the event's significance: "The Routes Americas 2025 meetings provided valuable insights into the evolving aviation landscape and highlighted key opportunities for St. Maarten, St. Martin, and St. Barths to further solidify our position as premier Caribbean destinations."

Aida Weinum, Director of the St. Martin Tourism Office, emphasized the strong partnership between the French and Dutch sides: "By working together, we further positioned St. Maarten/St. Martin as the ultimate hub in the Caribbean."

Michiel Parent, PJIAE's Commercial Director, expressed enthusiasm about showcasing the newly reopened terminal: "Since our reopening in November 2024, we have been focused on growing and expanding our network of destinations."

Routes Americas 2025 served as a platform for PJIAE and its partners to present their growth vision and attract increased connectivity. The St. Maarten airport prides itself in being the second busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean, serving as a vital hub for neighbouring islands. In 2025, the airport expects to handle 1.8 million passengers.

