St. Maarten allocates $850,000 to hosting 2024 FCCA Cruise Conf. and Trade Show | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten is gearing up to host the 2024 Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference and Trade Show October 22-25.

The government has allocated US $850,000 to ensure the event at Port St. Maarten is a success, with the budget being monitored by the St. Maarten Tourism Office and the Port St. Maarten management. This will be the island's third time hosting the conference, following successful events in 2003 and 2014.

At the 30th FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show, St. Maarten aims to leverage this prestigious event to enhance its reputation as a convention destination while expecting a positive economic impact for the local community. The FCCA serves as the primary trade association representing the mutual interests of Caribbean and Latin American destinations, along with cruise line stakeholders, overseeing more than 90% of global cruising capacity.

This year, the FCCA has announced the introduction of a new marquee networking function called the “St. Maarten Presidents Dinner”. Scheduled for the evening of October 22, this exclusive event is designed to foster business relationships in the cruise industry. By invitation only, the dinner will be coordinated by FCCA and supported by member cruise lines. High-level executives, including presidents and chief executive officers (CEOs), will host tables for industry stakeholders looking to connect and build partnerships, all while enjoying an entertaining evening filled with surprises.

FCCA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michele Paige emphasised the importance of this new function: “We have always prided ourselves in offering direct opportunities for local stakeholders to maximise their benefits from cruise tourism, and this new function was built with that in mind. I cannot wait to see what results this brings for our partners, and I hope the ‘Presidents Dinner’ becomes a staple at the FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show.”

Micky Arison, Chairman of FCCA and Carnival Corporation & plc, echoed this sentiment, saying, “FCCA has a way of making business and networking fun at events like this, and I am confident that this one is not to be missed.”

Several prominent cruise executives have already confirmed their attendance, including Michael Bayley, President & CEO of Royal Caribbean International; Chris Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea; Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises; Richard Sasso, Chairman of MSC Cruises USA; and Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“This is the only event in the region that puts any attendee in direct contact with cruise executives that can drive business,” Arison said, highlighting the unique networking opportunities available.

The FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show has historically been a catalyst for new tours and destination developments throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. “We are proud of this event’s continued success for attendees and so many throughout the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Paige. “The FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show has been the birthplace of everything from new tours to entire destination developments, so we are excited about what this year can bring for all.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-allocates-850-000-to-hosting-2024-fcca-cruise-conf-and-trade-show