St. Maarten Alpha Leo Club brings Christmas Cheer to the Community | THE DAILY HERALD

Holiday food baskets for ‘Tis the Season’ Christmas Project.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Alpha Leo Club recently completed their annual ‘Tis the Season’ Christmas Project. This annual community service tradition has been one of the signature projects of the Leo Club for more than fifteen years, where the Leos give back to the community each Christmas by providing holiday food baskets to many families in need.

Providing a holiday food basket to a family in need.

Helping families have a brighter Holiday Season.

Over the past two weeks, the hardworking Leos and Prospects stood outside several supermarkets and requested non-perishable food items and any monetary donations from the people of St. Maarten in order to make this project a reality. The outpouring of support from the community, along with the St. Maarten Lions Club and the South Omega Leo Club has been overwhelming, and the Alpha Leos were able to distribute many baskets this year.

Alpha Leo President Prerna Ramchandani stated that her favorite part of this project “is seeing how kind-hearted and giving the citizens are, and how willing they are to contribute to this amazing project.” Leo Prerna along with her team, worked diligently to get the project off the ground and completed with a bang.

St. Maarten Alpha Leo Club wishes to thank all those who participated in person or through a donation in helping these families have a brighter Holiday Season. The project could not have been successful without the tremendous support of our local supermarkets: Fairway Market, Sunny Foods, Cost-U-Less, Divico, Carrefour, and Cost Pro.

In addition, the project was supported by RBC Bank, who provided a generous donation to the Leo Club. This donation will also enable the Leos to continue to make a positive impact in our community through other upcoming activities.

Leo Clubs are the youth organizations of Lions Clubs International and span a global network of more than 140,000 members in over 150 countries and territories. Sponsored by the St. Maarten Lions Club in 1983, the St. Maarten Alpha Leo Club is one of the longest serving youth organizations on the island.

St. Maarten Alpha Leo Club and Prospects would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and all the best for the New Year!

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-alpha-leo-club-brings-christmas-cheer-to-the-community