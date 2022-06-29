St. Maarten and Curaçao collaborate for registry of medical professionals | THE DAILY HERALD

Curaçao Minister of Public Health Dorothy Pietersz-Janga and St. Maarten Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Omar Ottley.



PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley has gained commitment from Curaçao’s Minister of Public Health Dorothy Pietersz-Janga to join forces to finalise the establishment of a local Individual Healthcare Professions Act BIG registry for medical professionals, according to a press release from Ottley’s cabinet on Tuesday.

According to the release, both countries have identified the benefit of working together to expand the current pool from which medical professionals can be sourced, making it easier for the countries to hire qualified medical professionals from around the world to provide care that is not available locally.

At present, St. Maarten can only hire foreign medical professionals with credentials from the European Union (EU) or medical professionals who are BIG-registered in the Netherlands.

During the visit, Ottley and his delegation learned of the experiences and challenges with the establishment of the Curaçao BIG registry.

Representatives of the Ministry of Public Health in Curacao will be joining the committee that St. Maarten has established to further these preparations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-and-curacao-collaborate-for-registry-of-medical-professionals