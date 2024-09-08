St. Maarten and Saba host hurricane response exercise ‘Windward Express’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Soldiers from Curaçao and marines from St. Maarten and Aruba participate in “Windward Express”.

PHILIPSBURG–Over the next two weeks, Defense Caribbean Region will conduct a hurricane emergency relief exercise on St. Maarten and Saba. This exercise, named “Windward Express,” will involve soldiers training alongside local security partners to enhance their preparedness and strengthen cooperation.

Several Defense units will participate in “Windward Express”, including marines from the Detachment St. Maarten, marines from Marine Squadron Carib Aruba, and soldiers from Curaçao. The exercise will also include the marine ship “HNLMS Pelikaan”, boat groups with their FRISC boats, and other supporting units.

Upon arrival on St. Maarten, the units will perform exercises on a rotational basis on both St. Maarten and Saba. These activities are designed to familiarise the military with the unique conditions on the islands and to collaborate effectively with local partners, such as government organisations, non-governmental organisations, and companies that play a crucial role in emergency response.

The training aims to ensure that the military can be deployed quickly and effectively following a hurricane, Defense Caribbean Region explained. “By conducting a practical exercise like ‘Windward Express’ on the Windward Islands, the military is optimally prepared to provide emergency aid, support civil authorities, and maintain public order in the event of an actual hurricane threat.”

