St. Maarten at 10 cases | THE DAILY HERALD

CPA is located in the Vineyard Building

PHILIPSBURG–Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 and seven persons have recovered, bringing the total active cases to ten on Monday, March 15.

The total number of confirmed cases for St. Maarten is now 2,085.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 10 persons in home isolation. There are no patients currently hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 27.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 2,048. There are 23 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 2,581 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). CPS has tested 22,027 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

VSA Minister Richard Panneflek reminds the community that the CPS COVID-19 “Test Street” at Pointe Blanche remains open for free testing. The opening hours have been adjusted and it will be open from Monday to Friday, 8:30-10:00am. Testing on weekends will be by appointment only. There will be no testing for travel purposes.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-at-10-cases