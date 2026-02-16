St. Maarten-born designer Tzar Zeaha makes waves at New York Fashion Week | THE DAILY HERALD

Tzar Zeaha (center) showcases his designs with two models wearing his creations during New York Fashion Week.

NEW YORK–St. Maarten-born fashion designer Iseaha Mauricio Pantophlet (33) – known professionally as Tzar Zeaha – is making waves on the global fashion stage after drawing rave reviews at New York Fashion Week, held February 11–16. His collection, praised for its bold vision and cultural resonance, earned widespread acclaim in the fashion industry and from media outlets.

“My vision is to become the next Oscar de la Renta,” Pantophlet told The Daily Herald in an exclusive interview. “I want to put St. Martin on the map when it comes to fashion, and for the world to know that someone from a small island can come along with a vision and a dream and accomplish it.”

I think it’s very important that this is highlighted – I am the first from St. Martin to be on a main stage with Feeder Magazine, a publication highly respected in the Black community in Atlanta and here in New York, he said. This level of exposure, Tzar Zeaha explained, brought his designs before audiences that included celebrities, industry insiders, and influential tastemakers.

A bold, Latina-inspired collection

The centerpiece of Tzar Zeaha’s New York Fashion Week presence was a collaboration with designer Abigail on her line Sev, where he served as lead director of visual and styling. The collection, inspired by 1990s Latina icons, featured bold designs, furs, and leathers, and was modeled by a cast that included pageant winners such as Ms. Grand 2025, Ms. Latin Universe, and representatives from Cuba and Puerto Rico. The fashion designer explained that he chose to feature his own models to reflect a community-driven and authentic aesthetic. “We were inspired by Latinas of the 90s, and the response has been incredible,” he said.

Industry figures took notice. TV host Janisha, known for her work with the Zeus Network, publicly praised Tzar Zeaha’s presentation, while hip-hop artist Little Mama also commended his work. Such recognition from established personalities reflects the designer’s growing influence and the crossover appeal of his stylistic vision.

Blending street influence

Pantophlet’s creative roots began in performance. As a youth on the island, he was a hip-hop dancer who not only competed in local dance competitions but also designed standout outfits for the dance group Hydrolics, costume contests, and pageants – winning multiple awards. These early experiences laid the foundation for his design instincts and understanding of visual impact.

The talented designer’s rise in the fashion industry did not happen overnight. Before his career gained international momentum, he maintained a steady position at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), grounding himself professionally while nurturing his creative ambitions. After relocating to New York, he continued working in the medical field as a medical administrative assistant at Be Well Medical Hospital in Brooklyn. At the same time, he steadily expanded his portfolio as an image consultant, building an international client base.

Award-winning evening gowns

Pantophlet proudly highlighted a meaningful local achievement: last year he held a mini fashion show on St. Maarten that showcased his collection of statement pieces. “I did it for the Junior and Senior Queen Pageant last year,” he said. “It was really nice for people to see my pieces up close. The junior contestant I designed for won Best Dress and Best Cultural Wear, both of which were my designs.” Images from the event captured the enthusiasm of the crowd and helped build anticipation for his international debut.

He has also excelled in the prom scene. For the past four years, his prom dress designs have consistently won top honours, including Prom Queen, Prom Princess, or Best Dressed – a streak he hopes to continue this year. His work at proms, pageants, and local shows across St. Martin, Anguilla, Curaçao, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, and Los Angeles has earned him a broad network and recognition that transcends borders.

Multitalented creative force

His journey from the Caribbean to major fashion events also includes high-profile styling and makeup work. Last year, Tzar Zeaha was invited to work with Santiago Matias, better known as ‘Alofoke’, who set a Guinness World Record for the longest live YouTube stream.

Tzar Zeaha provided special-effects makeup for nearly 20 celebrities in under four hours – a project that captured wide attention and boosted his digital presence. He also worked on high-visibility red carpet events including the Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Awards, and major Latin music industry events.

Tzar Zeaha is not just a designer – he is also a style architect, image consultant, makeup artist, and model, all roles he embraces with equal passion. He previously launched a clothing line called MVP by Tzar, which proved successful before closing, and he is now preparing to introduce Le Tzar, a new collection inspired by the rhythms of urban and couture fashion.

Looking ahead, Tzar Zeaha plans to deepen his expertise with high couture studies in Paris this summer, aiming to elevate his craft even further. “I want to perfect my artistry. I want to be the next big name, the next sensation. I feel like it’s time. I’m very close to it,” he said.

Despite his growing global profile, the acclaimed designer remains rooted in his heritage and community. He plans to return to St. Maarten for this year’s Carnival parade, where he will represent the Country with pride.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-born-designer-tzar-zeaha-makes-waves-at-new-york-fashion-week