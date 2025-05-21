St. Maarten, BVI talk trade, tourism, agriculture and financial services | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina (eighth left) and members of the BVI and St. Maarten delegations.





SIMPSON BAY–Strengthening cooperation in maritime trade, tourism, agriculture and financial services topped the agenda as Prime Minister of St. Maarten Dr. Luc Mercelina and Premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Dr. Natalio Wheatley met on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Simpson Bay Resort.

The official visit, coordinated by St. Maarten’s Ministry of General Affairs, the Cabinet of the Prime Minister, and the Cabinet of the Premier of the BVI, marked a key moment in advancing regional collaboration. The day began with a ceremonial photo moment and a bilateral meeting between the 2 leaders, setting the tone for a series of focused discussions.

“This was not just a ceremonial visit,” said Mercelina. “It was a purposeful gathering to initiate concrete steps in strengthening our shared Caribbean identity through practical and forward-thinking collaboration. Our people are deeply connected, and now our governments are forging the path forward together.”

Following the bilateral talks, a plenary session brought together ministers and officials, including Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten and Member of Parliament Dimar Labega, Chairman of the Committee of Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry. Discussions emphasised St. Maarten’s ambition to become a Maritime Logistical Hub and the potential for joint initiatives in tourism and financial services.

“St. Maarten proudly recognises the leadership of the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean Subregional Sustainable Development Network,” said Mercelina. “We expressed our support during the discussions and reaffirmed our intent to explore membership in the OECS, as deeper integration is no longer a luxury but a necessity in our changing geopolitical landscape.”

Afternoon breakout sessions laid the foundation for formal memoranda of understanding (MOUs) in Agriculture, Tourism including Maritime and Trade, and Financial Services. These sessions were led by ministers and technical experts from both territories, with the goal of formalising cooperation in the near future.

The visit concluded with a symbolic gift exchange, featuring locally-crafted tiles and St. Maarten’s signature guavaberry liqueur, followed by a group photo capturing the commitment to a unified Caribbean future.

“This first-of-its-kind meeting signalled the beginning of something greater,” Mercelina said. “We have planted the seeds of collaboration, and we are committed to cultivating them into results-driven partnerships that will uplift the people of both our islands.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-bvi-talk-trade-tourism-agriculture-and-financial-services