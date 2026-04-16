St. Maarten calls for stronger EU action, investment at EU-OCT Forum | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell addressing the forum.

ORANJESTAD–St. Maarten has called for stronger European Union action and increased investment to support development and reduce external dependency during the 21st Overseas Countries and Territories–European Union (EU-OCT) Forum.

The Government of St Maarten participated in the forum alongside leaders from across the OCTs, European Union institutions including the European Commission and Parliament, and European Member States Denmark, France, and the Netherlands, with discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and defining a shared strategic path forward.

Representing the country, Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell said that while OCTs are increasingly recognized as strategic outposts of the European Union, this recognition must be translated into concrete and tangible action, particularly amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

A central message from St Maarten was the urgent need to reduce external dependency and move toward greater strategic autonomy, with the European Union identified as a key partner.

However, Arrindell noted that achieving this transition will require stronger financial and political commitment from the EU and its Member States, as limited fiscal space and capacity constraints continue to hinder the implementation of development projects.

She also highlighted that capacity-building, flexibility, and simplified access to EU instruments must be treated as essential preconditions for effective cooperation, while calling for a shift toward visible, on-the-ground impact. According to the Minister, success should be measured by tangible improvements in citizens’ daily lives rather than reports alone.

In outlining national and regional priorities, St Maarten underscored its focus on maritime connectivity as a gateway to economic diversification, trade, and food security, both locally and within the Eastern Caribbean. The need for complementary investments

in renewable energy to modernise port infrastructure, as well as strengthened digital connectivity to reduce vulnerabilities and improve resilience, was also stressed.

These priorities were echoed during forum discussions, with EU representatives and OCT leaders highlighting the importance of regional approaches, transformative investments, and stronger private sector involvement, particularly in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and inter-island connectivity.

St Maarten further stressed the importance of practical and accessible EU funding mechanisms, noting that existing programmes must better reflect the financial and constitutional realities of small island territories to ensure meaningful participation and impact.

Particular attention was also drawn to the need for aligned funding for both St. Maarten and Saint Martin, recognising the island’s unique situation as two sides linked to different EU Member States with an open border, requiring coordinated and balanced support for effective development outcomes.

The forum concluded with the adoption of Joint Forum Conclusions, reinforcing the EU-OCT partnership for the coming period. These conclusions highlight the strategic importance of OCTs, the advancement of regional priorities such as connectivity, energy transition, and resilience, and the need for investment-driven projects that deliver tangible results.

Arrindell reiterated St. Maarten’s commitment to a strong partnership with the European Union, calling for cooperation that is both strategic in vision and practical in delivery, with a clear focus on tangible results for OCT communities

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-calls-for-stronger-eu-action-investment-at-eu-oct-forum