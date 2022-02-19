St. Maarten down to 100 active COVID cases | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The country’s total active COVID-19 cases is 100 of which 25 are locals, 29 are tourists and 46 persons are awaiting classification.

As of Friday, February 18, there were 12 persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however 31 persons have recovered. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 9,523.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 96 persons in home isolation. Four patients are hospitalised at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 84.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 9,339. There are no persons in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

