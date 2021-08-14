St. Maarten evening weather forecast | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Saturday, August 14, 2021 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday evening (18:00 LST) August 15, 2021



…A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN…

…SMALL CRAFT AND FLOOD ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT UNTIL

FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

Tonight through Sunday evening: Partly cloudy at first, becoming increasingly cloudy and windy with scattered moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Sunday evening: Northeasterly to southeasterly with a fresh to strong breeze of 20 to 30 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Tropical Storm Grace will cause an increase in clouds, winds, precipitation and thunderstorms, as it moves across the islands during this forecast period. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding and rock-falls should remain vigilant and exercise caution as rainfall accumulation could reach 6 inches.

Seas are expected to peak at 9 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect for

St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Grace was located about 220 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten. Grace is moving toward the west near 26 mph (43 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph (65 km/h) and higher gusts. On the forecast track, the center of this system is expected to pass approximately

100 miles south of St. Maarten early Sunday. Some strengthening is likely during the next day or two.

Impacts to St. Maarten are expected tonight through Sunday with heavy rainfall up to 6 inches possible, thunderstorms, high seas and strong winds.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Monday evening: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Cloudy/Overcast, Windy, Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Cloudy, Breezy, Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Poss. Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 31°C / 87°F 31°C / 87°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:54 AM 05:55 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:38 PM 06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-evening-weather-forecast