St. Maarten Flavors adds June Appeteaser Week | THE DAILY HERALD

Head Chef Julio Haynes at Mix at Ocean’s, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) and St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) have announced a follow-up to their 2022 St. Maarten Flavors Programme.

Following a post-event survey, various restaurants requested a swift repetition of the programme. This year participating restaurants, bars, lounges and breweries have the opportunity to not only participate in St. Maarten Flavors in November, but also a June Appeteaser Week and Flavors Feast.

The Food Show will take place at Dock Maarten Marina, Philipsburg, on June 17, when vendors can share their flavourful delights with island foodies and visitors.

Expanding on the goal in 2023, the programme wishes to have even more tourists and residents alike enjoy the many tastes Dutch St. Maarten and French St. Martin have to offer at sharply reduced prices, by giving a “taste” of the food that will be provided in November during a June Appeteaser Week, it was stated in a press release.

SHTA and the STB will equally promote the restaurants participating as well as the various events, from the many outstanding culinary experiences prepared by the island’s high-end restaurants as well as its unique street-side lolos and food trucks.

To showcase the culinary destination to as wide an audience as possible, the STB’s regional marketing partner firms will also be maximising exposure for the destination.

“As a Caribbean hub due to its central location, St. Maarten is home to a wide variety of cultures and influences, including Creole, Asian, Dutch, French, Italian, Surinamese and many more, which are all reflected in the island’s varied culinary offerings,” it was stated in the press release.

The goal of “St. Maarten Flavors” is to put St. Maarten on the map for food-lovers around the world, to invite visitors and locals to immerse themselves in the dynamic food scene at an accessible price point of either US $49 (three-course) or $17.50, and to give local restaurants a platform to showcase a signature dish.

With an accessible price point set for “St. Maarten Flavors” the organisers want to ensure that everyone has the ability to participate and try places one might not otherwise get to experience, or might not have thought of going to, thus involving local diners as well as visiting ones.

Main supporters of the project are SHTA, STB, PDG supplies and Prime EZ Shop. Other organisations that actively support the 2023 event are Sol Cooking Gas, Caribbean Liquors and Tobacco (CLT), Island 92 radio, ORCO Bank, VISIT Magazine, SXM Talks, Dock Maarten Marina and Sound 2000.

Restaurants interested in participating in “St Maarten Flavors” can contact the SHTA office at

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloaka56689d68c395a548043709f257f03dd’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addya56689d68c395a548043709f257f03dd = ‘events’ + ‘@’;

addya56689d68c395a548043709f257f03dd = addya56689d68c395a548043709f257f03dd + ‘shta’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_texta56689d68c395a548043709f257f03dd = ‘events’ + ‘@’ + ‘shta’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloaka56689d68c395a548043709f257f03dd’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_texta56689d68c395a548043709f257f03dd+”;

/www.stmaartenflavors.com or by phone at 542-0108 for all details.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-flavors-adds-june-appeteaser-week