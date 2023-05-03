St. Maarten Flavors Feast added to line-up for ‘Appeteaser Week’ | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Flavors Feast is shaping up to be a must-attend event.





PHILIPSBURG–A food show coined “St. Maarten Flavors Feast” has been included in the line-up for “Appeteaser Week,” which is set to take place June 15-24, 2023, St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) and St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) have announced.

St. Maarten Flavors Feast will be held on June 17 and will give persons an opportunity to try out bite- size tastes of the signature dishes, at prix fixe rates, served by participating restaurants during “Appeteaser Week.”

St. Maarten Flavors Feast will be held at Dock Maarten in Philipsburg, where vendors will share their flavourful delights with island foodies and visitors.

“Restaurants signed up for Appeteaser Week will have a station and ‘tease’ visitors with selections of their signature dishes. Besides the delicious food, there will be cocktails to enjoy, as well as live music. We see this as a great family outing for residents and the perfect way for island visitors to discover a wide range of St. Maarten’s culinary offerings ranging from high-end restaurants as well as our unique street-side lolos and food trucks,” explained organiser of the event Michele Korteweg.

Visitors will be able to purchase a day pass to enter St. Maarten Flavors Feast for US $25 per person, which will include five tokens to use at any of the vendor stations or at the bar. Additional tokens will be for sale to ensure a wide selection of “flavours” can be sampled. With Sound 2000 providing the setup for the event, one can be certain of an intimate festival experience where people can enjoy food, socialise with friends and family, and learn more about the culinary scene in St. Maarten.

Dock Maarten in Philipsburg has been chosen as the location for St. Maarten Flavors Feast due to its central location near Philipsburg.

“We are very pleased to be hosting the St. Maarten Flavors Feast at Dock Maarten. The property has been open since 1979, it’s family-owned and over the years developed into a multi-purpose location showcasing restaurants, a zipline, bar, boutique and a mega yacht marina.

“The marina has been running two successful seasons now and we are further expanding the docks so we can meet the ever-increasing demand of mega-yachts. We have a beautiful location near Philipsburg, with ample parking and overlooking the turquoise waters of Great Bay. There is lots of potential for future events to be hosted at Dock Maarten and St. Maarten Flavors Feast will be the first of many events taking place here,” said Facility and Project Manager Steve Hammond.

SHTA said it understands that visitors are attracted to St. Maarten by its varied culinary offerings. “As a Caribbean hub due to its central location, St. Maarten is home to a wide variety of cultures and influences, including Creole, Asian, Dutch, French, Italian, Surinamese and many more. Therefore, ‘St. Maarten Flavors Feast’ and ‘Appeteaser Week’ serve as pre-promotions for ‘St. Maarten Flavors’ in the month of November, where restaurants are offering prix fixe menus throughout the entire month,” it was stated in the release.

“Those visitors that enjoy the prix fixe menu concept and food sampling in June are invited to plan their return in November to immerse themselves even further into the dynamic food scene that St. Maarten offers. ‘Appeteaser Week’ and ‘St. Maarten Flavors’ [will – Ed.] put St. Maarten on the map for food lovers around the world, invite visitors and locals to immerse themselves in the dynamic food scene at an accessible price point of either US $49 (three course) or $17.50 and give local restaurants a platform to showcase a signature dish.”

Main supporters of the project are SHTA and STB, PDG Supplies and EZ-Shop powered by Prime. Other organisations that actively support the 2023 event are Sol Cooking Gas, Caribbean Liquors and Tobacco (CLT), Island 92 radio, ORCO Bank, VISIT Magazine, SXM Talks, Sotheby’s International Realty, Dock Maarten and Sound 2000.

Restaurants interested in participating in “St. Maarten Flavors Feast”, “June Appeteaser Week” and “St. Maarten Flavors” in November can contact the SHTA office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

/www.stmaartenflavors.com or by phone at 542-0108 for all details.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-flavors-feast-added-to-line-up-for-appeteaser-week