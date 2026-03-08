St. Maarten Heineken Regatta’s big stage | THE DAILY HERALD

The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta's big stage came alive on Saturday night after the prize giving ceremony with the Funtopia Dance Group. MC Gee Money and DJ Classy D, DJ Pauly, and DJ KillerZ (official DJ for Kalash) kept the crowd moving from the beginning until the very end, between musical performances by Johnny Guy, the Sugar Apple Band, Jeon, Miss Leila and Ice T, BRG Hollywood. Pictured: Jeon (right) sings with Issa and the band.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-heineken-regatta-s-big-stage