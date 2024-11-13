St. Maarten Hindu Organization secures land for new mandir | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Hindu Organization’s President Mahendri Ramrattan at the annual Diwali celebration in Belair Community Center addressing the gathering.





BELAIR–St. Maarten Hindu Organization has announced it will soon acquire land for a new mandir, marking a significant milestone in the organisation’s twelve-year history.

The announcement was made by President Mahendri Ramrattan at the annual Diwali celebration in Belair Community Center on November 9 and comes after years of efforts to establish a permanent spiritual home for the Hindu community in St. Maarten.

Ramrattan shared the news with community members and supporters, explaining that the organisation has faced numerous challenges since the initial attempt to purchase land two years ago. The original deal, planned for a location in Madame Estate, fell through due to unresolved legal issues on the seller’s side. This setback led the organisation to search tirelessly for an alternative location.

Now, it has found a suitable site directly across from Kooyman, a familiar landmark. Despite being smaller than the previous plot and more costly at US $250,000, the new parcel represents a significant step toward the Hindu community’s vision of a permanent temple. Currently, the organisation has $253,000 saved at Republic Bank, but will need an additional US $16,000 to cover legal and administrative fees.

The organisation expects the land acquisition process to conclude by year-end, with construction plans soon to follow. For now, Ramrattan encourages everyone to participate in the regular gatherings and join in the journey toward establishing St. Maarten’s first dedicated Hindu Mandir.

“It has been a journey with many obstacles – rising property prices, accessibility concerns, and limited options for a location that fits our community’s needs,” said Ramrattan. “But seeing the congregation grow steadily, especially the families who bring their children to every Satsangh, reminds us of the importance of creating a space for future generations. This land will allow us to do that.”

Addressing the financial challenges, Ramrattan emphasised the need for ongoing support. While funds are in place for the land purchase, the construction will require additional contributions. “We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our community, our volunteers, and local business owners who have stood by us. As we take this next step, we look to our community for their continued generosity to make the dream of a mandir a reality.”

Sunita Dhaniram, a community volunteer and “pandita”, has led services and guided the spiritual growth of attendees in the absence of a full-time Pandit. She expressed her excitement for what the future holds. “This Mandir will be more than a place of worship; it will be a centre for cultural education, a space to deepen our roots and strengthen our bonds as a community.”

The Hindu Organization holds services at the Sun Building on Welfare Road in Cole Bay. They offer regular Satsangs on the first and third Sundays of each month, along with other religious and cultural gatherings, which have fostered a dedicated community following. However, Ramrattan and other leaders envision a dedicated temple space as essential to preserving and nurturing Hindu culture on the island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-hindu-organization-secures-land-for-new-mandir