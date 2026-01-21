St. Maarten is Caribbean Destination of the Year, Grisha Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year | THE DAILY HERALD

Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten (Photo Background Credit: Only On SXM)

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten/Saint Martin has been named Caribbean Destination of the Year at the 12th annual Caribbean Travel Awards.

In the same ceremony, TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten was named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year, and Princess Juliana International Airport earned Caribbean Airport of the Year for the second consecutive year.

“This recognition is deeply meaningful because it reflects far more than a single achievement, it affirms the collective effort, discipline, and shared vision of our tourism sector,” said Minister Heyliger-Marten.

She added, “Being named Caribbean Destination of the Year, alongside recognition for our airport and tourism leadership, confirms that when we plan with intention, invest strategically, and work in partnership, real results follow. This moment belongs to our people, our frontline tourism workers, our public-private partners, and every stakeholder committed to building a tourism economy that is resilient, inclusive, and designed to endure beyond any single cycle.”

Launched in 2014, the Caribbean Travel Awards are regarded as the region’s premier measure of excellence in travel and tourism. Editors of Caribbean Journal, the world’s leading Caribbean travel experts, nominate and select winners across 41 categories.

St. Maarten/Saint Martin stood out for its world-class culinary scene, booming airlift, diverse hotel offerings, and its unique status as two countries sharing one island. The destination has shown exceptional growth, accessibility, and recognition as a key gateway in the northeastern Caribbean.

Princess Juliana International Airport was recognised for its modernised terminals and expanding role as one of the Caribbean’s most important air hubs.

Together, these awards highlight St. Maarten/Saint Martin’s connectivity, culture, culinary excellence, and spirit of hospitality, cementing its place as a leading Caribbean destination.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-is-caribbean-destination-of-the-year-grisha-caribbean-tourism-minister-of-the-year