St. Maarten Library to host gala for 100th anniversary | THE DAILY HERALD

An old black-and-white photo of the St. Maarten Library, then known as Philipsburg Jubilee Library.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Library announced on Friday that it will be hosting a gala at Aleeze Convention Center on November 24 to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Described as a “grand celebration”, the gala will begin with a special ceremony and a virtual display of photographs documenting the library’s journey over the past century. There will also be live performances, musical renditions and artistic expressions.

“The centennial celebration promises to be a momentous occasion, bringing together the people of St. Maarten and honouring the library’s rich history,” said the library in a press release on Friday. “The St. Maarten Library will honour and acknowledge honourees and pioneers for their contributions throughout the historical journey of its development.”

The gala is a part of the library’s 100th anniversary celebration, which includes a “customer appreciation day” on November 23. On this day, patrons can return overdue books for free at all of the library’s locations.

Initially called Philipsburg Jubilee Library, the library began on November 23, 1923. That year was the 25th jubilee of Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands.

“The St. Maarten Library aims to be a cornerstone of the local community, providing space for residents and visitors to access a vast collection of books, e-books, and reading activities. Over the past century, the library has evolved as an educational source, meeting the needs of learning institutions and the community at large,” said the library. “The St. Maarten Library board and dedicated staff extend their gratitude to the local community and the many supporters who have made this centenary possible.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-library-to-host-gala-for-100th-anniversary