St. Maarten Lions Club puts festive lighting on Cottage Roundabout | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Cottage Roundabout on A.T. Illidge Road. St. Maarten Lions Club has transformed the area into a colourful scene.

Members of St. Maarten Lions Club volunteered to brighten up the location in the spirit of Christmas.

Club members volunteered their time and talent last week by cleaning the area, putting up Christmas decorations and lights to brighten up this popular location at this busy time of the year.

The lights were officially turned on Sunday evening while Santa paid an early visit to chat and spread some Christmas cheer among the Lions and their families.

Many passers-by honked their horns in appreciation as the area was transformed by the colourful lights at sunset.

In extending greetings to the community on behalf of the St. Maarten Lions Club, President Linette Gibs remarked: “Despite whatever we went through this year, we must remember to give thanks for our many blessings.”

The first Lions Lighting Event was held last year as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations symbolically to “shine more lights of hope, love and kindness” in our community.

