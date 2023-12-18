St. Maarten medical personnel tour ‘Mein Schiff 4’ cruise ship’s medical facilities | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten medical professionals and crew of the “Mein Schiff 4”.

PHILIPSBURG–Management of TUI Cruises, which include the cruise ship Mein Schiff 4 from Germany, organised a second tour aboard their ship for paramedics, technicians and dispatchers of the Ambulance Department on December 12. They were accompanied by their medical manager Dr. Jacqueline Thompson-Cole, head of the Ambulance Department Cylred Richardson and emergency doctor Dr. Stefan Luhrs of Germany.

Management of TUI cruises expressed their gratitude with the initial tour of medical professionals from the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the Ambulance Department on November 28, which was an important start to establish and improve cooperation. The second tour was therefore organised on December 12.

This was carried out under the direction of Dr. Luhrs, Dr. Thompson-Cole, Richardson and the ship’s senior doctor Dr. Jurgen Bohlemann. Discussions were had about further collaboration and cooperation.

Following the visit aboard the ship, the medical crew of the cruise ship paid a courtesy visit and toured both SMMC and the Ambulance Department. They expressed elation at the quality of medical equipment and accommodation.

Following the evaluation of the tours, it was decided to further improve the cooperation between the cruise ships, the hospital and the Ambulance Department, that are all directly involved in the care of patients from cruise ships during emergency transfers.

In January, Dr. Luhrs will visit the TUI Cruise headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and will report on the further progress of the cooperation in St. Maarten in February 2024.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-medical-personnel-tour-mein-schiff-4-cruise-ship-s-medical-facilities