St. Maarten Midday Weather Forecast | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 13, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to east with a light to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level clouds embedded in the wind flow may cause brief passing showers during this forecast period. Otherwise, stable conditions will prevail.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sst-maarten-midday-weather-forecast