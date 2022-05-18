St. Maarten Museum hosting open house | THE DAILY HERALD

Visitors can enjoy viewing historic artefacts showcased in the museum’s exhibit.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation and Museum is celebrating International Museum Day today Wednesday, May 18.

In celebration of the event the museum, joined by several heritage and cultural friends, is hosting an open house at its location in the Speetjens alley (Coffee Lounge Cafe), from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

The theme for this year is “The Power of Museums”. This year’s objective is to raise awareness of the fact that museums are an import means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.

Keeping this in mind, the museum has extended an invitation to the general public to come out, witness and enjoy St. Maarten’s history, heritage and culture.

“This open house is a great opportunity to start to get to know the museum and some of our awesome and friendly associates as we embark on the journey to enhance awareness of our history, heritage, culture and more here in St. Maarten,” said the museum.

As part of the open day, the museum will have Prins William-Alexander Primary School pupils visiting on Wednesday. Museum representatives explained that is something the museum hopes to do more of: introducing the youth to St. Maarten’s heritage and culture.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-museum-hosting-open-house