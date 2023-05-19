St. Maarten Museum to host scavenger hunt | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene from a previous event hosted by the St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation and Museum.



PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation and Museum celebrates International Museum Day which was observed on Thursday, May 18.

The theme of International Museum Day 2023, is “Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing”. This year’s theme is in line with addressing museums’ contribution to the wellbeing and to the sustainable development of our communities. “Museums are uniquely placed to create a cascading effect to foster positive change and the potential of museums to bring about positive change in the community,” the St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation and Museum said.

The St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation and Museum is commemorating International Museum Day by organising a scavenger hunt on Saturday, May 27 that will take participants to several of the various museums found on St. Martin.

The museums that will be taking place in this scavenger hunt are; Yoda Guy Movie Exhibit, the St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation and Museum, Parotte Ville Heritage Museum, Amuseum Naturalis, Emilio Wilson Museum and the Pasture Piece SXM.

St. Maarten Museum representative said that this was decided upon instead of the usual open day that’s customarily held. With this event the organisers aim to promote and bring about awareness about the museums on the island as well as bring the community together. “We want persons to get to know the museums, to know that they are there because a lot of persons don’t know that our museums exist; learn something about our history that they may not have known already and to explore each museum and see just what they have to offer. Each museum is diverse in its own way and has so much offer, there’s so much to learn.

Persons can create teams of up to five persons to complete the hunt. Registration can be completed via the link https://forms.gle/tMhdkbtbessXow2y5.

As part of the scavenger hunt participants will have to visit each location and complete a series of questions. Once completed they can move forward to the next location.

The event starts at 9:00am at the St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation and Museum located on Front Street. The team that returns to the start point with all completed answers earns points. A vehicle is required for all participants in order to get around to each location.

The St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation and Museum welcomes any organisation who would generously donate prizes towards the event for the winning teams.

The event concludes with an open day at the St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation and Museum. The general public is invited to come out to the open day.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-museum-to-host-scavenger-hunt