St. Maarten native Levons appointed COO of PJIA | THE DAILY HERALD

PJIAE CEO Michael Cleaver (left) congratulates Emile Levons (right) on his appointment to Chief Operational Officer (COO) of the St. Maarten airport.

SIMPSON BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) has appointed Emile Levons, a St. Maarten native, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The announcement was made by PJIAE Chairman Richard Gibson Jr., along with the airport’s holding board PJIAH Chairman Kelvin Bloyden, Managing Director Perry Wilson, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Cleaver.

Levons’ appointment highlights a remarkable local success story. Born and raised in St. Maarten, he has devoted more than 23 years to the island’s airport, rising through the ranks from an entry-level Operations Coordinator to now becoming COO.

After earning a diploma in Aviation Management from Georgian College Aviation Institute in Ontario, Canada, Levons gained early experience at Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Noise Department. He returned home to St. Maarten and joined PJIAE in 2003, beginning a career marked by steady advancement, operational expertise, and leadership.

Over the years, Levons served as Airport Operations Supervisor and later as Operations Director, overseeing critical departments including Operations, Security, and Rescue and Firefighting. Under his leadership, PJIAE successfully launched initiatives such as the airport driving programme, the Vision Box Border Management project, and maintained uninterrupted operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also played a central role in recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma, ensuring the airport’s resilience in the face of major disruptions.

Cleaver praised Levons’ promotion, saying: “We are proud to welcome Emile into his new role as COO. His deep knowledge of airport operations, proven leadership, and dedication to the success of PJIAE make him an invaluable member of our executive team. We are confident he will continue to serve the airport and community with distinction.”

Levons reflected on his appointment, emphasising his commitment to St. Maarten and the airport he has served for decades: “I am ready for this new challenge and will put my best foot forward in serving PJIAE. Throughout my career, my focus has always been on ensuring operational excellence and looking out for the best interests of the company. I am honoured to step into this new role and to continue contributing to the growth and success of Princess Juliana International Airport.”

Airport officials said Levons’ promotion reflects PJIAE’s commitment to fostering local talent and building leadership from within. His career trajectory from a young local professional starting at the airport to COO serves as an example of the opportunities available to home-grown talent.

As COO, Levons will oversee daily airport operations, ensure compliance with international aviation standards, and lead PJIAE into its next phase of growth and modernisation. His appointment represents a milestone for the airport and a moment of pride for the St. Maarten community, demonstrating the value of dedication, experience, and local expertise.

