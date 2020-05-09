St. Maarten records 15th COVID-19 death | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten’s COVID-19 figures as of May 8.

PHILIPSBURG–A confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 patient, who was being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) tent at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has lost his battle against the highly infectious virus

The death of this individual has pushed Dutch St. Maarten’s death toll from 14 to 15.

The number of positive cases remain the same, while the number of active cases is down and the number of persons tested and those in self quarantine and self isolation is up.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced the passing of the patient on Saturday afternoon.

She said the patient was in ICU for the past 8 days and had co-morbidities. “This brings our total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15. We’d like to extend our condolences to the loved ones of this patient as they go through these trying times. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” she said.

