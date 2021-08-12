St. Maarten records yet another COVID-19 death | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Active cases now 308 ~

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten recorded another COVID-19-related death on Thursday, August 12.

This brings to 39 the total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in St. Maarten since the start of the pandemic.

The country has a record 308 active cases. Forty persons have tested positive for COVID-19 and 13 persons have recovered. The total number of confirmed cases is 3,128.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 290 persons who are in home isolation. There are 18 patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 2,781. There are 236 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The VSA Ministry Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 3,515 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 37,841 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim who passed away. He wished the family peace and comfort during their time of grief.

He reminds the public to wear your mask, reduce social contacts, and sanitise or wash your hands frequently. “Let us work together to reduce further spread of the virus in our community,” said Ottley.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-records-yet-another-covid-19-death