St. Maarten resident suspected of trafficking drugs to Hong Kong | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The director of a car rental company in Point Blanche is alleged to have attempted to smuggle 11 kilos of cocaine to China, via Hong Kong. The 51-year-old man, reportedly of Chinese descent, was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport after the drugs were found in the cushion of his electric wheelchair.

The suspect, who has mobility issues, reportedly told officials that the wheelchair had been loaned to him by a friend. He travelled from St. Maarten to Paris and boarded a flight to Hong Kong.

BBC news reported that customs officials stated that “the suspect brought the wheelchair into the country as one of two pieces of checked baggage. Further examination was ordered when staff became suspicious and they found evidence that its seat cushion and backrest had been re-stitched.”

The haul is worth an estimated $1.5 million. If found guilty of drug trafficking, the suspect could face life in prison. Hong Kong’s Dangerous Drug Ordinance stipulates that any person who traffics in a dangerous drug (any amount) shall be liable upon conviction to a fine of HK$5,000,000 (US $ 639,594.75) and imprisonment for life.

According to BBC News, Hong Kong customs officials said in response to the discovery that they would increase checks on visitors from "high-risk regions" to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-resident-suspected-of-trafficking-drugs-to-hong-kong