St. Maarten schools closed Monday as EOC prioritises students’ safety | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, who chairs the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), announced on Sunday evening that all schools in St. Maarten will remain closed today, Monday, October 23.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure due to the possibility of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the time children would be travelling to school.

In her national address updating the community on Hurricane and Tammy decisions, Jacobs emphasised that the safety of students is of paramount importance. She stated that school boards, parents, and school bus operators would be informed via the usual channels within the Ministry of Education.

“Due to the ongoing inclement weather which could possibly lead to flooding, and erring on the side of caution to ensure the safety of our children who would be on the roads at the time, there will be no school tomorrow in St. Maarten,” Jacobs said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-schools-closed-monday-as-eoc-prioritises-students-safety