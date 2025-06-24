St. Maarten showcases MICE opportunities to Latin America in Copa Airlines webinar | THE DAILY HERALD

A view from Sentry Hill in St Maarten.

PHILIPSBURG–Building on the momentum of its earlier “Island Hopping” webinar this year, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) hosted a meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE)-focused webinar on June 18, targeting Latin American travel trade professionals.

The event, held in collaboration with Copa Airlines, drew participation from more than 150 travel agents and tour operators from across the Latin American region.

The webinar highlighted St. Maarten’s premier facilities and services for MICE, reaffirming the island’s commitment to becoming a leading MICE destination in the Caribbean, STB said in a press release.

Travel professionals received presentations from representatives of hospitality partners, including Copa Airlines; Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten; JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort and Spa; Simpson Bay Resort, Marina and Spa; and Hill’s Event Hall. Each property showcased its unique offerings tailored to the MICE market, providing valuable insights into venue capacities, corporate packages and group services.

“With continued recovery and renewed interest from Latin American markets, our goal is to position St. Maarten as a top-tier MICE destination in the Caribbean,” said STB Marketing Officer for the Latin American Market Luis Hurtault. “This webinar gave trade professionals direct access to the island’s best venues for corporate and incentive travel.”

The Latin American market continues to show promising growth, with more than 10,000 visitors arriving in 2024 to date and even greater potential projected in the months ahead. STB’s ongoing webinar strategy remains a cost-effective and impactful way to engage directly with key influencers in the region.

STB encourages local tourism stakeholders to collaborate in future virtual events and broader marketing campaigns to further amplify St. Maarten’s visibility and competitiveness in the Latin American MICE market.

For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, contact

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or visit

www.vacationstmaarten.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-showcases-mice-opportunities-to-latin-america-in-copa-airlines-webinar