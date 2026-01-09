St. Maarten songwriter Chanti named in Billboard’s top 25 K-pop releases of 2025 | THE DAILY HERALD

Chantal Richardson receives international recognition as songwriter Chanti

PHILIPSBURG—St. Maarten–born songwriter Chanti, professionally known as Chantal Richardson, has reached a major international milestone after being credited as a songwriter on two albums selected for Billboard’s Top 25 K-Pop Albums of 2025.

The achievement places the Caribbean-born creative among a select group of global songwriters shaping one of the world’s most influential music genres.

Billboard’s annual Top 25 list highlights the most impactful and influential K-pop releases of the year, based on cultural reach, commercial success and artistic influence. Chanti’s inclusion on two of the selected albums underscores her growing presence in the global K-pop industry and marks a significant accomplishment for a songwriter from Sint Maarten working on the international stage.

Of Caribbean and Danish heritage, Chanti has built a reputation for blending pop and R&B melodies with Afro-inspired rhythms and island influences. Her distinctive approach has made her a sought-after collaborator in K-pop, contributing to projects that collectively have surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. In 2025 alone, her work has been associated with more than four platinum certifications, reflecting both commercial success and industry recognition.

Among the albums recognized by Billboard is Whiplash by aespa, which has exceeded 400 million streams on Spotify and sold more than 1.2 million physical copies worldwide. The album includes the track “Flights, Not Feelings,” co-written by Chanti, which has amassed over 13 million streams.

Also featured on the list is RIIZE’s Odyssey album, which includes the song “Another Life.” Odyssey recorded approximately 1.79 million copies sold in its first week, making it the highest first-week-selling album of 2025.

The recognition represents a milestone not only in Chanti’s career, but also for Sint Maarten and the wider Caribbean, highlighting the growing presence of Caribbean creatives in global music markets. Behind-the-scenes success at this level remains rare for songwriters from the region, making the achievement particularly noteworthy.

Reflecting on the honor, Chanti said, “Being part of two albums recognized by Billboard is a powerful reminder that voices from small islands can have a global impact.”

With an expanding list of international credits and continued success in one of the world’s most competitive music industries, Chanti is emerging as one of the standout songwriting talents of 2025, carrying Caribbean creativity onto the global stage.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-songwriter-chanti-named-in-billboard-s-top-25-k-pop-releases-of-2025