St. Maarten/St. Martin residents need passports to attend Summer Festival | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–In previous years passport requirements for nationals resident in St. Maarten/St. Martin were waived for visiting Anguilla for the Summer Festival. However, this year this regulation has changed and all persons will require a passport both to enter Anguilla and for their return to St. Mar-tin. Also, persons who require a visa to visit Anguilla will need to have that, as visa requirements are set by the UK government and cannot be waived.

The changes were announced by Minister of Social Development and Education, Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers at the government press conference on Monday, June 4. In addition she said that there will be scanners at the Blowing Point ferry terminal and Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport for incoming passengers.

Commissioner of Police, Robert Clark, who attended this week’s press conference, said that there will be increased police presence for the Summer Festival. The 12 UK police firearm officers will be in Anguilla until the end of August and there are 21 additional police being recruited from the region, with 14 already on island. He said that the police have details of all events and are already working out operations to make sure it is as safe as possible. In addition there will be mobile closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in place across the island.

In other police news, the commissioner said that the police are working on solving outstanding murders and other incidents. He reported on an incident of sand mining and said that five young men were in custody last weekend in connection with incidents of sand mining.

The recovery of a 3D printer that was being used to produce ammunition was an important find, he noted, and the owner was being charged.

He also indicated that plans are going ahead for a formal marine unit to be established at Sandy Ground Police Station that will include Customs and Immigration officers.

