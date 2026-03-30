St. Maarten Strengthens Caribbean voice at 39th Parlatino Assembly | THE DAILY HERALD

MP Sarah Wescot-Williams at the forum.

PANAMA–St. Maarten took a leading role in regional discussions at the 39th Assembly of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament Parlatino, with Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams representing the country.

The Assembly, held under the theme “For the Sustainability of Latin America and the Caribbean in a Changing World,” focused on regional cooperation amid global challenges.

A development at the meeting was the Board of Directors’ approval to present a proposal to establish an interim commission focused on the Caribbean region of Parlatino. The initiative is expected to strengthen the voice and participation of Caribbean member states within the organisation.

“Our size does not shield us from risk. In many cases, it increases our vulnerability. This is why our presence and active participation in regional forums like Parlatino are essential,” Wescot-Williams said. She highlighted St. Maarten’s role despite being the smallest member of Parlatino in size and population.

The MP said St. Maarten remains committed to regional cooperation, solidarity, and meaningful engagement, particularly amid global uncertainties. “More than ever, countries must come together beyond borders, raise their voices, and protect their communities in a rapidly changing world,” she added.

While noting St. Maarten’s status as a constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Wescot-Williams said the primary responsibility to the people of St. Maarten rests with its Parliament.

She sad participation in Parlatino provides St. Maarten with an important platform to advocate for the island’s interests, strengthen regional partnerships, and help shape policies affecting the Caribbean.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-strengthens-caribbean-voice-at-39th-parlatino-assembly