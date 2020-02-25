St. Maarten student cooks up culinary success at Monroe College in New York | THE DAILY HERALD

Clarintje Kopra (second from left) and fellow students practising with their dean, Frank Costantino, in the kitchens at CINY’s Culinary Arts Center.

~ Holding information session at USM ~

PHILIPSBURG–Local St. Maarten Academy graduate Clarintje Kopra will join four students from the Bahamas to represent Monroe College’s Culinary Institute of New York (CINY) at the Chris Neary Memorial Culinary Classic competition next month.

“Although she just began her studies at Monroe last autumn, she is already making a name for herself on campus with her strong culinary skills,” said Monroe on Tuesday.

According to Monroe the competition is a prestigious event that has top culinary students and teams from the New York area vying for the trophy.

“Since 2009, students and faculty have won nearly 1,000 medals at competitive events hosted and sanctioned by the renowned American Culinary Federation (ACF),” said Monroe. The culinary team has won the New York State Championship four times out of the last five years and the regional title three times out of the last four years. They are heading back to the national competition this summer for the championship title. Among those on the CINY 2020 competition team is Clarintje Kopra.

Based on the college’s campus in New Rochelle, New York, Monroe’s CINY is where many aspiring chefs, baking and pastry artists, and restaurateurs first get their start. Its alumni have gone on to work in some of the top professional kitchens in New York and around the country.

Monroe said that in addition to the coursework, the most promising students have a chance to participate in the culinary competition team, which consistently ranks among the strongest in the region.

Monroe said that beyond its culinary programmes, it offers a broad number of degree programmes in business and accounting, nursing, education, criminal justice, information technology and allied health professions.

Monroe has two campuses in New York, one in the Bronx and one in New Rochelle, where the campus housing is based, as well as a campus in St. Lucia. Most programmes are also available for online study for those who prefer to earn their degree from home.

Monroe representatives will be holding an information session at University of St. Martin (USM) on Wednesday, February 26, at 6:30pm. All are welcome to attend and learn more about the college’s programmes and upcoming start dates.

For more information, contact Lorraine Myers at

lmyers@monroecollege.edu

who works on a daily basis with students from the Caribbean attending Monroe.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-student-cooks-up-culinary-success-at-monroe-college-in-new-york