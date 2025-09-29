St. Maarten, Suriname move toward stronger ties at UNGA | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina (right) and Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, President of the Republic of Suriname.

NEW YORK–Prime Minister (PM) Dr. Luc Mercelina, recently initiated and led a bilateral meeting with Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, President of the Republic of Suriname, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Geerlings-Simons is the first woman to hold the presidency in Suriname. The discussions focussed on three priority areas. The first was direct air connectivity, with both governments exploring the establishment of flights between St. Maarten and Suriname to expand tourism, business travel, and cultural exchange. The second was diaspora engagement, with emphasis on the large Surinamese community in St. Maarten and the opportunities for their professional contributions in health, education, and other sectors. The third priority was agriculture and trade, with both sides seeking to expand collaboration in agricultural production and commerce to boost food security, diversify their economies, and create opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs.

Prime Minister Mercelina stressed that the initiative is about more than government agreements. “This meeting is not only about government-to-government relations; it is also about people-to-people connections. The Surinamese community has made St. Maarten their home, and through our cooperation with the President of Suriname, we are building stronger bridges that recognise their contributions and create opportunities for deeper engagement,” he said.

He added: “By initiating this meeting during UNGA, St. Maarten is taking a proactive step in shaping stronger bilateral and regional partnerships. Direct flights, diaspora engagement, and collaboration in agriculture and trade are opportunities to connect our nations in ways that foster resilience, prosperity, and shared growth.”

The meeting concluded with an agreement to pursue structured follow-up actions aimed at strengthening relations between St. Maarten, Suriname, and the wider Caribbean, with renewed attention to engaging the Surinamese community as a key part of that vision.

Also present at the meeting were Gilmar Pisas, Prime Minister of Curaçao; Wendrick Cicilia, Minister of Tourism of Aruba; and Stuart Johnson, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of St. Maarten. According to a press release issued by PM Mercelina’s cabinet, their participation underscored the shared commitment of the Dutch Caribbean to strengthen ties with Suriname and to advance regional cooperation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-suriname-move-toward-stronger-ties-at-unga