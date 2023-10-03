St. Maarten under a flood alert due to Tropical Storm Philippe | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), who is also Fire Chief, is appealing to the community to remain alert and vigilant and to closely monitor weather reports related to the passing of Tropical Storm (TS) Philippe.

ODM is advising the population that they should remain vigilant throughout Tuesday, as there may be flooding of streets.

Members of the public are urged to be alert and exercise the necessary caution, especially persons living in areas prone to flooding or rock falls, and motorists traversing streets that may become flooded. “For those who do not need to be on the road network, stay at home, and for those who must, drive with caution,” Richardson said.

According to the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS), at 5:00pm Monday the centre of TS Philippe was located approximately 17.6 North 61.5 West or about 110 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten, moving northwest at 7mph (11km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 50mph (85 km/h) and higher gusts.

Based on the current model outputs, TS Philippe’s closest point to St. Maarten is expected to be approximately 60 miles northeast on Tuesday morning.

Please continue monitoring updates issued by MDS and other government authorities.

