St. Maarten unites to launch Foster Care Awareness Month | THE DAILY HERALD

Under the theme “Foster the Future,” the launch event united government officials, foster families, community leaders, and members of the public around the belief that every child deserves a safe and loving home.

CAY HILL–The Belair Community Center in Cay Hill became a powerful symbol of what community looks like when it comes together for its children as the Judicial & Institutional Services Foundation (J&IS), through its Foster Families Central Department, officially launched Foster Care Awareness Month 2026 on Tuesday, May 5.

Held under the theme “Foster the Future,” the evening brought together government officials, social workers, foster parents, volunteers, educators, artistes, community leaders, foster youth, and members of the public united by the belief that every child deserves a safe, loving, and stable place to call home.

The evening began with a heartfelt prayer by J&IS Board Secretary Marisha Olivacce-Carty, who grounded the event in reflection, compassion, and purpose. Her words reminded attendees that foster care is not simply a system or institution, but a deeply human commitment to protecting and nurturing vulnerable children. She called on the community to recognise the sacred responsibility of ensuring that every child feels seen, valued, and cared for.

From the opening performance of the St. Maarten National Anthem by Courtney Yankey-Wilson to the final gathering on stage, the evening unfolded with warmth and intention under the guidance of Masters of Ceremony Tatiana Arrindell and Prince Herbert Martina. Their engaging and heartfelt presentation tied the evening together seamlessly and kept the audience connected throughout the programme.

The event blended artistic expression, personal testimony, and recognition into a moving tribute to children in foster care and the families who support them.

Young performers from the Sunshine Children Center of Physical Development (Circus School), ages four and up, energised the audience with vibrant performances filled with joy and enthusiasm.

Students from the National Institute of Arts (NIA) delivered powerful musical presentations: Florianthe Boasman performed “I’m a Survivor”, Nyah Kalmera sang “The Upside of New Beginnings”, and Shannell Bucknor moved the audience with “Under Your Wings”.

The Methodist Agogic Centre (MAC) Primary School also delivered an engaging performance, while Dow’s Musical Foundation contributed musical excellence to the evening. Spoken word artiste Shamarr Hodge concluded the artistic segment with an emotional presentation that earned a standing ovation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-unites-to-launch-foster-care-awareness-month