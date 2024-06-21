St. Maarten VKS, Curaçao VKC join in anniversary celebrations | THE DAILY HERALD

The VKS marching in the recent Memorial Day ceremony.

PHILIPSBURG–The Volunteer Corps of St. Maarten VKS will celebrate its 27th anniversary on June 29. A week prior to the celebrations in St. Maarten, a delegation of 34 VKS soldiers will visit their sister organisation, Vrijwilligers Korps Curaçao (VKC), to celebrate 95 years of dedicated service. The VKS delegation will travel to Curaçao on June 20 to join in the celebration.

The concept of a voluntary force in Curaçao originated after a surprise pirate attack from Venezuela on June 8, 1929, leading to the establishment of a national guard. The success of the VKC eventually inspired the formation of the VKS in St. Maarten in 1997.

The VKS is eagerly anticipating its 27th anniversary celebration in St. Maarten on June 29, 2024, when 31 members will be honoured with promotions. Thirteen cadets will step up to the role of entry-level soldiers, while nine members will advance to the rank of corporal and nine members will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

These promotions not only recognise the commitment and hard work of the VKS members, but also underscore their crucial role in safeguarding and serving the community of St. Maarten.

The anniversary will be marked with a celebratory parade through the streets of Philipsburg, featuring drum and trumpet performances. A platoon from the Curaçao VKC, along with the police of St. Maarten, HVB prison guards, St. Maarten Youth Brigade, and the Royal Anguilla Police Force, will join the parade in a show of unity.

The public is invited to witness this historic event, celebrating 27 years of service to the nation. Their presence along the parade route will make this occasion even more special.

