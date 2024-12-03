St. Maarten Youth Council reopens nominations for 2025 SMOYA Awards | THE DAILY HERALD

SMOYA 2024 Nominees and Awardees. (Chaira Bowers picture)

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Youth Council Association has announced that nominations are now open for the 2025 St. Maarten Outstanding Youth Awards (SMOYA). Under the theme "Moving Forward to Rise Together," the awards seek to honour individuals ages 12-25 who demonstrate exemplary qualities in various fields.

Originally launched in 2005, SMOYA has long celebrated the achievements of St. Maarten’s youth. After a brief hiatus, the awards made a successful return in January 2024, recognising 25 inspiring nominees.

The next SMOYA Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, 2025, and schools and organisations across St. Maarten are encouraged to nominate exceptional youth who excel in eight categories: Academic Improvement, Community, Culture, Environment, Music, Personal Improvement, Scientific/Technological Development, and Sports.

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, February 7, 2025. Schools and organisations wishing to nominate outstanding youth can contact the St. Maarten Youth Council Association for the nomination form and further details at tel. 548-5020/550-8971/548-5022/581-1953 and email

St. Maarten Youth Council Association is looking forward to recognizing and celebrating the remarkable talents and achievements of St. Maarten’s youth at the upcoming SMOYA ceremony.

