St. Maarten Youth Parliament ready for debates semi-finals | THE DAILY HERALD

First time competitor Milton Peters College won the debate against St. Dominic High School.

ST. PETERS–This year’s theme for the Annual Interscholastic Debate Competition (AIDC) organised by the St. Maarten Youth Parliament is “Education”. Five secondary schools are participating in this year’s AIDC, with semi-finals scheduled for November 6.

The St. Maarten Youth Parliament opened the third edition of its annual debate competition on Saturday, October 23, with the moots centred around issues in education. Participating schools are Milton Peters College, Sundial Secondary School, St. Dominic High School, Learning Unlimited, and returning champions St. Maarten Academy. As only five schools are participating in this year’s debates, St. Maarten Academy received an automatic pass to the semi-final round.

The Learning Unlimited team successfully defended the moot “School rules restrict creativity in students”.

Two debates were held on October 23. In Debate 1, the St. Dominic High School defended the moot “Schools should not give exams” against first time competitor Milton Peters College (MPC), which won that debate. Best Speaker for Debate 1 was Jenee Williams of MPC.

In Debate 2, Learning Unlimited successfully defended the moot “School Rules restrict creativity in students” against Sundial Secondary School. Best Speaker of Debate 2 was Anjari Blake of Learning Unlimited.

The debate series was scheduled to continue Saturday, October 30, with St. Dominic High going up against Sundial Secondary. Unfortunately, the debate was cancelled due to the last-minute withdrawal of one of the teams. An update will be given soon.

The remaining dates for the AIDC are November 6 for the semi-finals at 6:00pm, and November 13 for the finals. Both events will take place at Rupert I Maynard Youth Community Centre. Admission is open to the public at US $2 per person. However, space is limited and all COVID-19 protocols must be observed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-youth-parliament-ready-for-debates-semi-finals